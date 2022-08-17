Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.98 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and approximately $5.95 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00069093 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,978,628,290 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

