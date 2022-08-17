BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 94.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.