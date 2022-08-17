Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTHGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTHGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.