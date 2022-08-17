Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

