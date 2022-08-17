BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 214,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BIOLASE Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Several research firms have recently commented on BIOL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BIOLASE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

