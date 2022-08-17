BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 411,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Price Performance

About BioLineRx

BLRX stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.