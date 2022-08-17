BiomX Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BiomX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

BiomX Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in BiomX by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

