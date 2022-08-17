BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $584,234.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,424.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066735 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

