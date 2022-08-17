Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Announces Earnings Results

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

