BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Announces Earnings Results

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

BioSig Technologies stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioSig Technologies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of BioSig Technologies worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

