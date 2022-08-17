BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,535.04% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioSig Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 394.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BioSig Technologies worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

