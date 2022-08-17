Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 14,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Bird Global news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,716. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bird Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

