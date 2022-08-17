Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0562 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

