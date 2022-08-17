Bitcoin SV Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.71 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $60.12 or 0.00256683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $64.71 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00569909 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004394 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021367 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003009 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,144,420 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
