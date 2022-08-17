Bitcoin SV Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.71 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $60.12 or 0.00256683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $64.71 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00569909 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021367 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,144,420 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.