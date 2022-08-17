BitShares Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $37.10 million and $2.36 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00109604 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034055 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021311 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00246171 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032575 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
