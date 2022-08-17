BlackCoin Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $982,609.28 and approximately $12.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,550,403 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.