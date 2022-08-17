BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $74.02. Approximately 21,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 526,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 98.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 49.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after buying an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $28,466,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

