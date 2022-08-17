BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:BKSY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

