Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. 35,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,995. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.