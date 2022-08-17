Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Amir Cohen Sells 4,000 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

