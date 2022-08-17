Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 69,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,331,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $780.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

