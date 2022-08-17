Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,008.00

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $968,027.42 and $22,008.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

