Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Position Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy Stock Down 11.7 %

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,446 shares of company stock valued at $977,690 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

