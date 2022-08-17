Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%.

Shares of BSFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

