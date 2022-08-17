BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Releases Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 26.13%.

BM Technologies Price Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.04. BM Technologies has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BM Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Further Reading

