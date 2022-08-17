BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading Up 0%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.21 and last traded at C$20.21. 79,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 115,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.55.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

