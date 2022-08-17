BMO Capital Markets Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WSPOF remained flat at $123.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.