BMO Capital Markets Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$23.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on D.UN. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.6 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.70. 73,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,318. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$18.52 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

Insider Activity

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,613,725.54. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,918 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.