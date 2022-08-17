BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 0.7%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.01 and last traded at C$19.98. 219,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 216,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.84.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.76.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.
