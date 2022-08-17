BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.39 and last traded at C$24.38. Approximately 9,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 27,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.32.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.54.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.