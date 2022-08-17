Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 4.5%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.08 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). 53,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 101,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.07. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

