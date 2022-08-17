Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.66

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 93876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

In other Bonterra Resources news, Director Marc-André Pelletier acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$385,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 111,400 shares of company stock valued at $80,060.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.