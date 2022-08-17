Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.23

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.23 and last traded at $98.06, with a volume of 10652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

