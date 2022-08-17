BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

BWA traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 45,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,644. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

