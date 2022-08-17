BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $1,677.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $101.60 or 0.00433799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,374.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066698 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

