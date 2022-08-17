Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BOC traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $812.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

