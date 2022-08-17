Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE:BOC opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $853.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.56.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

