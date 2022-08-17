BP (NYSE:BP) Given New GBX 566 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BP from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.93.

Shares of BP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. 525,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,507. BP has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth $21,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth $8,585,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BP by 39.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

