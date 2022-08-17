Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 4,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,682. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.46 million, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

