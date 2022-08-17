Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

