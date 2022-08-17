Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 164,089 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,089 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $125,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 201,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 58,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.