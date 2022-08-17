Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $61,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.