Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,808,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,227 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for about 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.31% of Halliburton worth $106,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,384. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

