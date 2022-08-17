Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $21.44 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 483,543 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Flex by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 114,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,755. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

