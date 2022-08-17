Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $72.03 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up approximately 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $72,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $278,150,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $49,521,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 573,125 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $23,364,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in OneMain by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 796,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 421,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,136. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

