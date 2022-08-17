Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 360,083 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,083 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $30,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $63,788,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $21,376,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $14.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 253,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,750. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

