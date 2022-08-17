Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 9,455 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $48,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.50. 7,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.76. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

