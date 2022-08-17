Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 106,008 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,008 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $22,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

