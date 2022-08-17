Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 304,135 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,135 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,790. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

