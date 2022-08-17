Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. Braskem has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

