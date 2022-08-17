Bread Trading Down 64.2% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $30,892.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,476.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

